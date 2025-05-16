May 16, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

What's Next For Foot Locker? Analyst Says Dick's Deal Is Timely

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated the Market Perform rating on Foot Locker, Inc. FL on Friday, raising the price forecast from $20 to $24.

Foot Locker shares rocketed premarket on Thursday after the company disclosed a definitive deal to be acquired by Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc DKS which values Foot Locker’s equity at around $2.4 billion and its enterprise at about $2.5 billion.

As per the deal, Foot Locker shareholders will have the option to receive either $24 in cash or 0.1168 shares of DICK’S common stock for each share of Foot Locker common stock they own.

Fernández writes that the acquisition is a favorable outcome for Foot Locker shareholders. Why? The acquisition offer is an 86% premium over the prior day’s closing price. The deal also comes at a time when the company’s 2025 outlook has weakened. Recall the company’s disappointing preliminary Q1 results.

Fernández raised the price forecast, aligning with the acquisition offer, and noted that softness seen in February worsened through the quarter, likely due to dampened sentiment following tariff news—reflected in Foot Locker’s preannounced Q1 comp decline of 2.6% and an EPS loss of 7 cents, both missing consensus.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Fernández revised the 2025 EPS estimate for Foot Locker to $1.20, down from $1.48, below the FactSet consensus of $1.36; alongside a reduced comp forecast of 0.5% versus the earlier 1.5%.

For 2026, the EPS projection was also cut to $1.50 from $1.75, trailing the FactSet estimate of $1.62.

Price Action: FL shares are trading lower by 0.25% to $23.85 at last check Friday.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DKS Logo
DKSDick's Sporting Goods Inc
$183.912.71%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.35
Growth
42.89
Quality
90.17
Value
68.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FL Logo
FLFoot Locker Inc
$23.84-0.25%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert IdeasMergers and Acquisitionsretail
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved