Trump's Next 100 Days: These 'Fallen Angels' Are JPMorgan's Top Picks

In the rollercoaster aftermath of Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office, equity markets have whipsawed with a blend of hope and havoc.

But while headlines swirl with "uncertainty," "risk," and "tariffs," JPMorgan analyst Claudia K. Hueston isn't panicking. Instead, she sees what she calls a "rare opportunity to invest in core holdings" – a select club of bruised but not broken stocks she’s dubbing the "Fallen Angels."

According to Hueston's latest thematic deep dive, the market's mood is a cocktail of "apprehension and cautious optimism." But for investors willing to sift through the noise, she suggests there are hidden gems among the sectors hardest hit by policy shifts, trade friction and fears of a looming recession.

Meta, Broadcom, Amazon – ‘Fallen Angels’ With Strong Fundamentals

The Fallen Angels, curated by JPMorgan's research team, aren't your average value plays. These are companies with "strong underlying fundamentals," "resilient business models," and leadership positions in their sectors – even if their stock prices have temporarily gone out of favor.

The key, according to Hueston, is finding stocks "with the ability to capitalize on long-term industry trends" while markets overreact to short-term noise. For those willing to navigate the chaos, these bruised leaders could be the surprise winners of Trump's next 100 days. Stocks that made it to the list include:

Take Amazon.com Inc AMZN for example. Though it’s weathered regulatory crosshairs and global trade tremors, JPMorgan's Doug Anmuth remains bullish, setting a $220 price target by the end of 2025. Amazon's scale, cloud dominance and relentless innovation keep it on the "Overweight" list.

Then there's Broadcom Inc AVGO, riding the AI hardware wave. With a $250 price target, analyst Harlan Sur sees the chipmaker as a tech titan capitalizing on long-term industry trends – precisely the kind of trait Hueston praises as a Fallen Angel.

And don't sleep on Meta Platforms Inc META. Despite previous volatility and investor angst around ad spending, Meta’s innovative services give it the ability to remain at the top of the social media heap. JPMorgan's $610 target underscores confidence in the company's monetization engine and AI roadmap.

Read Also: Cathie Wood Bets Against Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Ahead Of Crucial Earnings Report, Loads Up On This Amazon Rival

Tesla, Apple Among ‘Most Negatively Impacted Stocks’

Hueston also flags the "most negatively impacted" stocks – those burdened with international exposure, heavy debt, or limited pricing power.

Stocks like Tesla Inc. TSLA and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) have seen investor sentiment sour amid tensions with China and regulatory overhangs. These companies, she warns, are swimming against the current in a market environment fraught with geopolitical risks and recession concerns.

But for the Angels? Hueston's message is clear: volatility is not a red flag – it's a runway. Investors who can stomach the turbulence may find themselves holding tomorrow's winners.

As Trump's policies continue to send ripples through the economy, Claudia Hueston says it best: "There are potential investment avenues for those willing to navigate the complexities."

The real question is – who's bold enough to buy the dip?

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock