January 22, 2025 2:35 PM 2 min read

Viking Holdings' Premium Valuation Warrants A More Favorable Entry Point: Analyst

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs rates Viking Holdings Neutral, citing a high stock valuation and limited growth from new-to-cruise passengers.
  • Viking's affluent core demographic is growing, but lacks the new-to-cruise growth seen by peers like Royal Caribbean and Carnival.
  • Get Wall Street's Hottest Chart Every Morning

Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove initiated coverage on Viking Holdings Ltd VIK with a Neutral rating and price forecast of $49.

The analyst highlights that Viking Holdings’ business model has strong appeal due to its high exposure to a growing demographic booking ahead at higher prices and its industry-leading category expansion, which boosts revenue growth.

However, due to the stock rising 73% since its IPO in May 2024 and a valuation premium compared to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, the analyst is looking for a better entry point.

The analyst also notes that Viking Holdings high booking visibility (70% booked for 2025) and its desire to maintain a cash cushion suggest less potential for near-term estimate revisions and share repurchases.

Also Read: Trump’s $500 Billion Stargate AI Plan Puts 3 ETFs In Focus

Dove points out that Viking Holdings’ core demographic mainly consists of affluent US travelers aged 55+, a fast-growing group with the highest wealth, representing about 30% of the population but over 70% of the wealth.

However, the analyst notes that the company’s customer base is less new-to-cruise compared to its peers, which has been a major growth driver for the cruise industry over the past two years.

The analyst highlights that Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation CCL have experienced double-digit growth in new-to-cruise passengers, with around half of their guests being millennials or younger.

While Viking Holdings has an appealing demographic and a strong pipeline of potential cruisers, Dove sees less opportunity for Viking Holdings to benefit from the new-to-cruise growth that has supported the broader industry.

Price Action: VIK shares are trading lower by 1.30% to $47.86 at last check Wednesday.

See Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.

VIK Logo
VIKViking Holdings Ltd
$47.94-1.14%
Overview
CCL Logo
CCLCarnival Corp
$25.43-0.64%
RCL Logo
RCLRoyal Caribbean Group
$238.47-1.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEquitiesNewsPrice TargetInitiationTop StoriesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved