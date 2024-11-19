Vertiv's Earnings Estimates Raised By Analyst Amid Improved Margin Outlook

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
November 19, 2024 2:23 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Vertiv revises organic revenue growth forecast to 12-14% CAGR (2024-29), up from 8-11%, driven by industry constraints and expansion.
  • BofA analyst raises 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates, citing stronger revenue growth and an improved margin outlook despite higher investments.

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin reiterated the Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings VRT, with a price forecast of $150.

Obin writes that, management has revised its organic revenue growth forecast to a 12%-14% CAGR from 2024 to 2029, up from a previous range of 8%-11%.

This compares to BofA and consensus estimates of a 14% CAGR from 2024-2027.

The analyst attributes the revision to potential industry-wide constraints, such as electricity availability and skilled labor shortages.

Vertiv’s capital expenditure is projected to increase, with capex rising to approximately 3.0% of revenue in 2025, up from 2.6% in 2024, indicating a continued acceleration of capacity expansions.

Also Read: Grant Cardone Calls Himself A ‘Coward Investor,’ Puts His Money In ‘Real Assets’

As of 3Q24, Vertiv’s gross equipment assets grew by 25% year-over-year, the analyst writes.

Management also guided for an adjusted operating margin of 25+% by 2029 (or sooner), an improvement from the previous target of 20+% by 2028.

This enhanced margin outlook is despite an increase in R&D and capacity investment, which is now expected to reach $150-200 million per year, up from the previous $75-125 million range, Obin adds.

The analyst raised the 2025 adj. EPS estimate by $0.10 to $3.60 (+33% year over year), driven largely by faster revenue growth.

Obin raised the 2026 adj. EPS estimate by $0.15 to $4.40 (+22% year over year).

The analyst also raised the dividend forecast to reflect the 50% increase to $0.15/share annualized rate in conjunction with the Investor Day.

Price Action: VRT shares are trading higher by 10.9% to $136.49 at last check Tuesday.

