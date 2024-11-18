Raoul Pal Bullish On Solana And Memes: 'Dogecoin Does Nothing, Does Nothing And Then Explodes'

Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, expressed an optimistic outlook for the crypto market, predicting a “banana zone” liquidity surge that will drive prices higher.

What Happened: In an appearance on the ‘When Shift Happens’ podcast, Pal, who will be a headline speaker at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, outlined his strategy, focusing on leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD, while also highlighting his bullish stance on Sui SUI/USD.

He foresees a liquidity surge in the market, which he believes will drive cryptocurrency prices higher.

He emphasized that meme coins will dominate this cycle, allocating 10% of his portfolio to this sector. Pal specifically mentioned Dogecoin DOGE/USD and a new entrant, Smoking Chicken Fish, as his key picks.

He noted, Dogecoin's chart is fascinating—every four years, it forms a massive wedge, stays quiet, and then suddenly explodes: “Dogecoin does nothing, does nothing and then explodes.”

Despite recognizing the risks, Pal views the meme coin trend as a sign of the “tokenization of culture and communities” that could instigate larger developments in the crypto sector.

He emphasized the need for risk management when investing in this volatile sector.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Binance CEO Richard Teng Says 2025 Will Outshine 2024 For Crypto

Why It Matters: Pal expressed his belief that the Banana Zone and cryptocurrencies offer a way out for average individuals, especially younger generations who struggle to afford housing on an average salary.

He emphasized that the crypto asset class provides a significant opportunity for these individuals.

In November 2024, Pal predicted that Bitcoin could reach $250,000, but also suggested that Ethereum could outperform under Donald Trump’s administration.

His latest remarks indicate his continued confidence in the potential of cryptocurrencies, despite recent market stagnation.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock