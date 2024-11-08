As Tesla Market Capitalization Soars Past $1 Trillion, Dan Ives Calls Musk's Trump Bet 'Poker Move For The Ages: Gene Munster Say It Is 'More Than Just A Meme Stock'

On Friday, the market cap of Tesla Inc. TSLA soared past the $1 trillion mark, a surge attributed to CEO Elon Musk’s bet on President-elect Donald Trump.

What Happened: Following Trump’s victory and his comeback as the 47th U.S. president, Tesla’s stock experienced a sharp rally, propelling Musk’s fortune past the $300 billion mark.

During an appearance on Yahoo Finance, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives praised Musk’s support of Trump as a “poker move for the ages.” He anticipates an expedited autonomous sector, which could be worth $1 trillion alone for Tesla’s AI segment.

"Autonomous is going to get fast-tracked in our opinion, and that is significant," Wedbush managing director @DivesTech says on $TSLA. "That's worth $1 trillion alone in terms of the AI piece to Tesla, and that's why for Musk, the bet on Trump, it's a poker move for the ages." pic.twitter.com/U3rMjisDSE — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) November 8, 2024

In a separate post, Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, noted Tesla’s impressive 44% rally over the past 12 trading days. “This is more than just a meme stock,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Munster believes that Tesla’s accelerating delivery growth and the long-term opportunity around autonomy will power the fundamentals leading to further price appreciation. “

$TSLA up 44% over the last 12 trading days, compared to the Nasdaq up 4%. This is more than just a meme stock.



The accelerating delivery growth next year (flat-ish in 2024 and up +20% in 2025) and the long-term opportunity around autonomy will power the fundamentals that should… — Gene Munster (@munster_gene) November 8, 2024

Why It Matters: Tesla’s stock surged nearly 29% this week following Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, as investors grow hopeful that President-elect’s return to the White House could favor the automaker.

The Tesla CEO was a key political supporter of Trump's 2024 campaign, reportedly donating over $130 million to aid his re-election.

Trump's victory speech also praised Musk, dedicating nearly four minutes to call him a “super genius” and highlighting achievements, including SpaceX launches and its expanding satellite internet network.

Musk has also shown interest in leading a proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce federal waste. Trump has suggested Musk for the role of “Secretary of Cost-Cutting,” overseeing efforts to trim $2 trillion in federal spending.

Last month, Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $25.18 billion, reflecting an 8% year-over-year increase. However, the figure fell short of the Street consensus estimate of $25.37 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed Friday’s session with an 8.19% gain, finishing at $321.22. In after-hours trading, the stock rose further, reaching $322.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

