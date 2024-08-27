Jim Cramer Declares 'Target Is Back' As Strong Earnings Report From Retail Giant Assures Rebound

In a recent episode of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” host Jim Cramer announced that Target Corporation TGT is back on track after a period of struggle. This follows an earnings report that surpassed market expectations.

What Happened: On Monday, Cramer stated on “Mad Money” that Target is on an upward trajectory, potentially stronger than it has been in years. The retail behemoth had experienced a significant collapse, losing 62% from its peak, and appeared to be floundering. However, Cramer said he has always maintained confidence in the company’s capacity to rebound.

Target’s stock began its recovery last November, rallying nearly 77% from its October low. Despite this, the company did not report strong quarters until last month, when a significant shift caused the stock to surge 10% in a single session. This led Cramer to proclaim, “Target is back.”

Cramer noted that the company achieved a 2% sales growth when analysts were expecting 1.1%. This was the first positive comp since the end of 2022, driven entirely by a 3% increase in traffic. Concurrently, Target’s online business is thriving, with digital sales up 8.7%.

Target’s recent earnings report showed a 43% year-over-year growth, which Cramer labeled as “spectacular.” Despite some concerns about same-store sales forecasts, Cramer believes that Target’s new forecast is better than anticipated for 2024.

Despite the challenging operating environment, Cramer believes that Target is in a better strategic position now and has more room to run. The stock is currently selling at a significant discount to Walmart or Costco, but if Target continues to report numbers like these, the stock will start closing the valuation gap.

Why It Matters: Target’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, fueling analyst optimism. The company raised its full-year 2024 adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $9.00 to $9.70, up from the previous range of $8.60 to $9.60. This new outlook compares to an estimate of $9.36.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Target was trading 0.13% higher at $159.11 during Tuesday’s pre-market after closing at $158.90 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

