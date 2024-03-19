Ross Gerber Says 'Apple Using Google AI (Which Still Sucks) On iPhones In A Sad Admission They Missed Another Boat'

Tesla investor Ross Gerber on Monday criticized Apple Inc.’s AAPL reported deal with Google GOOGL GOOG.
What Happened: Gerber said the deal is a “sad admission” of missed opportunities, while commenting on the robust performance of tech stocks in the early trading hours.
“Stocks pop on AI dreams of a massive upgrade in technology. Google and Nvidia on fire this morning. Apple using Google AI (which still sucks) on iPhones in a sad admission they missed another boat,” Gerber wrote.
Apple is reportedly in discussions with Google to license Gemini, a set of generative AI models, to power new iPhone software features. This potential deal would build on the existing search partnership between the two tech giants.
See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Amid Selling Pressure Over The Weekend: Analyst Says King Crypto To Reach $100K-$150K Post Halving In April
Why It Matters: The potential deal has been a topic of interest in the tech industry. Deepwater Asset Management’s managing partner Gene Munster believes that this deal could position Apple as a leader in personalized AI.
On the other hand, billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya has suggested that Apple’s move to license generative AI models from Google and OpenAI could indicate a shift in the company’s approach to AI.
Wedbush’s Dan Ives has also highlighted the potential partnership between Apple and Google as a crucial element in Apple's AI strategy, which could significantly enhance the company's AI capabilities.
Price Action: Despite pessimism from Gerber, Apple stock closed 0.64% higher at $173.72, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Amid Wider Correction: Analyst Predicts King Crypto Could Rally To $160K Based On A Technical Indicator
Image via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.