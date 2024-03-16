'Don't Be Afraid': Top Crypto Analyst Shares His Plan To Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Other Altcoins For Potential 5X Gains Post Correction

Loading... Loading...

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has advised investors to remain calm despite the recent dip in Bitcoin’s BTC/USD value. The analyst has suggested that these market corrections could be viewed as buying opportunities for traders.

What Happened: The analyst suggested that these market corrections could be considered buying opportunities for traders, especially Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and other altcoins.

Van de Poppe, who has over 702,600 followers on X, said that the recent dip in BTC’s value was expected from a technical standpoint. He also believes that the current market correction could be an indication that the pre-halving peak is near.

"Don’t be afraid, we’re at the start of a bull cycle. Enjoy the dips."

He further predicts that altcoins are likely to follow Bitcoin to an all-time high – Van de Poppe thinks there is potential for a two to five times jump in altcoins once the correction in BTC is over.

Why It Matters: The recent dip in BTC’s value has sparked a range of reactions from market analysts.

A 10x Research report suggested that BTC could decline to $63,000, warning of “fragile” market segments and potentially volatile returns.

Meanwhile, a BitMEX crypto trader has suggested that Bitcoin’s rally is over, pointing to several bearish indicators.

Despite these warnings, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to its daily Bitcoin acquisition program, stating that the program will continue until Bitcoin becomes “unaffordable with fiat currencies.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $69,260, up 1.54% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

