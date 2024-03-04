Super Micro Computer Has 'Gotten Too Hot,' Says Jim Cramer After Stock Rallied Over 276% This Year: 'I've Got To Pullback On This One'

Loading... Loading...

In his latest “Lightning Round” segment, Jim Cramer offered his take on a range of stocks, including Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI, Confluent Inc CFLT, Chewy Inc CHWY, On Holding AG ONON, and Indie Semiconductor Inc INDI.

What Happened: Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” expressed his views on several stocks during the show’s segment on Monday.

He advised caution with Super Micro Computer, stating that the stock has “gotten too hot” for his liking.

"Super Micro's gotten too hot for me…I've got to pullback on this one."

Super Micro Computer stock has gained 276.37% since the beginning of this year. The stock alone gained 19% on Monday when the Nasdaq experienced a pullback. The index dropped 0.41% after rallying over 2% last week.

The leading manufacturer of artificial intelligence (AI) servers will be joining the S&P 500 Index on March 18.

Regarding Confluent, Cramer mentioned the need to wait for a couple of quarters due to certain financial issues the company has faced. He emphasized that Mad Money does not support companies with financials that are not pristine, so they will have to refrain from backing Confluent for now.

Cramer also suggested that investors should keep an eye on Chewy, as he believes the stock is currently bottoming. Regarding Chewy, Cramer expressed his belief that the company is bottoming out.

On Holding, a Swiss sports shoe company received a vote of confidence from Cramer. He said, “You should stay interested…I’ve been saying it’s doing well for a very long time, and I’m sticking by my view.”

However, Cramer was less enthusiastic about Indie Semiconductor, a company specializing in automotive electronics. He stated, “Indie Semi is too late to auto, and I’m not interested, or as interested, in the auto, in the ADAS, or the, frankly, self-driving. I’m just not there. Just doesn’t have the support yet.”

Why It Matters: Cramer’s advice comes at a time when the market is experiencing significant shifts. Just a few days ago, Cramer expressed concerns about the potential impact of a successful Reddit IPO on the current bull market. He highlighted the unusual nature of Reddit's IPO, which is expected to be valued at $7 billion, with shares priced between $31 and $34.

Earlier in the week, Cramer commended a “smart consulting company” and called Commercial Metals Company a winner. He also highlighted an interesting stock in the advertising industry.

