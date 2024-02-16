'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Labels Fed A 'Criminal Organization,' Urges 'Experts' To 'Wake Up'

Loading... Loading...

Robert Kiyosaki criticizes the Federal Reserve, accusing it of ruining the economy and favoring the affluent.

What Happened: Kiyosaki, known for his financial literacy advocacy, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, expressing his dissatisfaction with the Federal Reserve. He accused the institution of causing economic damage, further impoverishing the lower and middle class, and favoring their “rich banking friends.”

“Sick and tired of hearing "experts" ask "What is the Fed doing?" The Fed is the problem. The Fed is a criminal organization,” he wrote.

His post came after various economic events, including concerns over the mounting U.S. national debt and speculation of potential Fed interest rate cuts.

See Also: Dogecoin Jumps 8% After Shiba Inu Dog’s 14th Internet Anniversary, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum In The Dust

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s criticism of the Fed ties into a broader discussion on the U.S. national debt. Recently, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed the need for an “adult conversation” about putting the federal government on a sustainable fiscal path. Powell’s concerns about the debt burden on future generations echo Kiyosaki’s sentiments about the Fed’s role in economic issues.

Moreover, Kiyosaki’s tweet also aligns with recent market dynamics. A disappointing January retail sales report has led to renewed discussions about potential Fed interest rate cuts. These talks have influenced the market, with U.S. stocks broadly surging and the S&P 500 reclaiming 5,000 points.

In a climate of mounting debt and market volatility, Kiyosaki’s criticism of the Fed resonates with widespread concerns about the direction of the U.S. economy.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge In Valentine’s Day Market Rally: Analyst Predicts King Crypto Will ‘Quite Likely’ Hit $60K

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.