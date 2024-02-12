From Underweight To Under Scrutiny: Can Canopy Growth Turn The Tide? Piper Sandler's Forecast On The Weed Giant

Loading... Loading...

Could Canopy Growth Corporation CGC be on the brink of turning its fortunes around, or is the optimism premature?

Michael S. Lavery, a senior research analyst at Piper Sandler & Co., assigned CGC an 'Underweight' rating in his comprehensive analysis, signaling a cautious outlook due to its changing financial situation and strategic efforts.

Lavery's report delves into the complexities of CGC's position within the competitive cannabis sector, balancing the company's operational advancements against the backdrop of looming challenges.

Financial Performance: A Step Forward But Not Without Hiccups

CGC's fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings revealed a mixed bag of results. The company outperformed revenue expectations, posting net revenues of C$78.5 million, surpassing Piper Sandler's estimate of C$76.2 million.

This uptick in revenue is attributed to CGC's strategic realignment towards becoming a pure-play cannabis entity, following divestitures in non-core segments.

However, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell notably short of projections, underscoring the financial pressures still at play.

The report underlines a significant reduction in cash burn, a positive signal that the worst of CGC's financial strain may be receding. Despite this, the report asserts the company's journey toward financial stability is marred by a lack of clear, near-term catalysts that could propel growth, especially as it endeavors to finalize its Canopy USA deal.

Strategic Adjustments And Market Focus

CGC has undertaken substantial portfolio adjustments, divesting from non-essential businesses to sharpen its focus on the Canadian cannabis market. The completion of the This Works divestiture for C$15.9 million marks a pivotal step in this direction.

The company aims to enhance its standing in Canada's competitive cannabis landscape, leveraging premium products to navigate price compression challenges. Additionally, international markets like Germany, Australia, and Poland are on CGC's radar, albeit with a cautious approach given the unpredictable margin landscape.

The Canopy USA Conundrum

The report focuses on CGC's Canopy USA deal, aimed at overcoming NASDAQ's rules against US cannabis revenue by introducing a new class of non-voting exchangeable shares.

However, the inability to consolidate financial results from Canopy USA poses questions about the strategic benefits of this move. CGC's ambition to carve a niche in the competitive US market faces stiff competition from established multi-state operators (MSOs), such as Green Thumb Industries GTBIF, Cresco Labs CRLBF, and Curaleaf Holdings CURLF.

Risks And Outlook

Piper Sandler's revised outlook for CGC reflects cautious optimism, adjusting the fiscal 2024 sales estimate downwards and setting a new price target of US$3.00.

The analysis acknowledges potential risks, including regulatory headwinds and challenges in scaling up, particularly in the beverages sector.

The company's ability to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA, manage cash burn effectively, and identify tangible growth catalysts will be critical in determining its long-term success in the evolving cannabis landscape.

