Investor Ross Gerber Mourns Lack Of LLM On Tesla Cars After Volkswagen Announces ChatGPT-Integrated Voice Assistant

Ross Gerber, the president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management and a Tesla Inc TSLA bull and investor, on Tuesday, mourned the lack of a large language model (LLM) on his Tesla screen.

What Happened: “Too bad there is no tesla AI…other companies are bringing LLM to their vehicles already,” Gerber wrote on X after a rival automaker announced ChatGPT integration with their vehicles’ voice assistant at CES 2024.

“The tesla screen has huge potential for many things…,” the investor said.

While there is no LLM on Tesla cars now, company CEO Elon Musk has previously hinted that it is upcoming.

In November, Musk said he would be exploring a partnership between his EV company and his artificial intelligence startup xAI that includes bringing its AI chatbot Grok to Tesla cars.

In another post the same month, Musk also said that Tesla would probably have the most amount of ‘true usable inference compute’ if its vehicle’s AI computer could run Grok.

Musk has often reiterated that Tesla is more an AI company than a traditional automaker.

Why It Matters: Ross’ comments come on the heels of rival automakers announcing LLM integration with their vehicles.

Mercedes Benz on Monday launched a new virtual assistant at the CES 2024 fair capable of engaging in active dialogue with users. Volkswagen also presented its ChatGPT integrated voice assistant.

