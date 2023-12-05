MicroStrategy Outperforms Bitcoin: Canaccord Genuity Raises Price Target During Positive Outlook

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Business intelligence company MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR outshined Bitcoin BTC/USD in terms of market performance and the company's strategic approach to Bitcoin investment. The anticipation of potential Bitcoin ETF approvals in the U.S. has positioned it favorably in the market, according to a report by Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Bitcoin vs. MicroStrategy: A Comparative Surge: In recent months, Bitcoin saw a significant rise, with approximately 19% in the past month and 63% over six months.

MicroStrategy has surpassed these gains, recording a 23% increase in the past month and an impressive 104% over six months.

This outperformance was attributed to MicroStrategy's unique position in the market, offering a scarcity premium for equity investors seeking Bitcoin exposure.

MicroStrategy's Strategic Edge: Unlike other companies with Bitcoin exposure, MicroStrategy's risk was comparatively lower due to its stable and cash-rich business intelligence software business.

This stability, combined with its aggressive Bitcoin holding strategy, contributed to its remarkable market performance.

As of the end of November, MicroStrategy held approximately 174,530 Bitcoin, a significant portion of its enterprise value.

Recent Developments and Strategic Moves: In November, MicroStrategy leveraged its At-The-Market (ATM) offering to acquire over 16,000 Bitcoin, costing more than $530 million.

This move was part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the company's stock valuation premium over Bitcoin's spot price.

The company also filed for another $750 million ATM, indicating a continued commitment to this strategy.

Valuation and Price Target Uplift: Canaccord Genuity Corp. raised its price target for MicroStrategy to $670, factoring in the company's Bitcoin strategy and the performance of its core software business.

The valuation framework considers the unique nature of MicroStrategy's stock, driven significantly by its Bitcoin investment strategy.

The company's Bitcoin holdings are currently valued at around $8.6 billion, out of a total enterprise value of approximately $10.1 billion.

Looking Ahead: Bitcoin ETFs and Market Dynamics: The anticipation of U.S. Bitcoin ETF approvals and the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in the first half of 2024 are seen as potential catalysts for further growth.

MicroStrategy's position as a preferred equity investment for Bitcoin exposure could benefit from these developments.

