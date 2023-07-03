Goldman Sachs Reveals Winning Portfolio: 'Rule of 10' Unlocks S&P 500's Future Top Performers

Only 20 stocks out of the entire S&P 500 Index have remarkable revenue growth. These companies have boosted sales at a rate of at least 10% per year since 2021. This upward trend is expected to continue at least through 2025.

Equity analysts from Goldman Sachs screened these stocks and studied their performance, using what’s called the “Rule of 10.”

The ‘Rule of 10’ Has Outperformed The S&P 500

The investment bank noted that rapid and consistent revenue growth has been a key feature of many of today’s largest stocks.

From 2013 to 2019, the seven largest publicly traded technology companies have seen their sales increase by an impressive 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). They are:

Apple Inc. AAPL

Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL

Amazon Inc. AMZN

Meta Platforms Inc. META

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Meanwhile, the revenues for the S&P 500 as a whole only increased by 4% during the same time frame.

This double-digit increase in annual sales has had a clear positive effect on stock performance.

As for the seven tech giants, they have led the S&P 500 with a remarkable return of 58% so far in 2023. They also eclipsed the 5% gained by the remaining 493 stocks.

Investors who have built a portfolio according to the “Rule of 10” in 2023 outperformed the S&P 500 by 2% and the equally-weighted S&P 500 by 12%.

S&P 500 Stocks That Comply With The ‘Rule of 10’

Company Sector Market cap ($ bn) YTD % 2019 to present % P/E 2022-25E

Sales growth CAGR Enphase Energy ENPH Information Technology $22 (40)% 508% 24 27% Tesla TSLA Consumer Discretionary $812 109% 823% 63 26% SolarEdge Tech SEDG Information Technology $15 (10)% 167% 22 24% Palo Alto Networks PANW Information Technology $78 82% 229% 51 22% ServiceNow NOW Information Technology $112 41% 94% 51 22% Paycom Software PAYC Industrials $19 1% 19% 37 21% Fortinet Inc FTNT Information Technology $58 54% 252% 47 21% DexCom DXCM Health Care $49 13% 134% 99 20% Insulet PODD Health Care $21 (1)% 70% 162 19% Axon Enterprise AXON Industrials $14 18% 167% 57 19% Arista Networks ANET Information Technology $48 31% 213% 26 16% Ceridian CDAY Industrials $10 3% (3)% 48 16% Chipotle CMG Consumer Discretionary $58 52% 152% 43 14% Intuit INTU Information Technology $129 18% 78% 29 13% Adobe ADBE Information Technology $221 44% 47% 29 12% Cadence Design Systems CDNS Information Technology $63 42% 229% 42 12% Monster Beverage MNST Consumer Staples $60 13% 81% 34 12% Starbucks SBUX Consumer Discretionary $113 0% 20% 25 11% Aptiv APTV Consumer Discretionary $29 8% 6% 19 11% Salesforce CRM Information Technology $207 59% 29% 26 11%

