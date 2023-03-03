Tesla Model 3 At $25,000? Cathie Wood Details How EV Maker Can Afford To Drastically Cut Prices

Even as Tesla Inc. TSLA investors fret over the company not giving a timeline for the sub-$30,000 car at the Analyst Day, Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood delved into the potential for a further price reduction for the existing lineup.

What Happened: Tesla’s recent price cuts is the company just passing along drivetrain cost declines, Wood said, citing Ark analyst Sam Korus.

Wood quote-tweeted Korus’ tweet said the drivetrain cost declines will cut the price of the Model 3 in half to $25,000, undercutting competition.

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock Korus’ workings showed that with improving efficiency, the drivetrain would cost $6,240, including $5,250 for battery ($70 per kilowatt-hour for 75 kWh battery and powertrain cost of $1,000).

He noted that since the drivetrain accounts for 25% of the cost of the vehicle, an EVs cost will likely come down to $25,000 (which is 100% of the 25% or $6,250).

“The future is electric,” Korus said.

Given affordability is one of the major factors limiting adoption, a cheaper model could help Tesla boost volumes. Given, most of its competitors cannot replicate Tesla’s drivetrain improvements, if at all they have to match the EV giant’s prices, they might have to do so at the expense of margins.

Price Action: In premarket trading on Friday, Tesla shares were rising 2.06%, at $194.84, according to Benzinga Pro data.

