Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton, dubbed the “Godfather of AI,” warned that artificial intelligence systems will inevitably develop power-seeking behaviors that could threaten humanity.

AI Systems Already Showing Deceptive Behaviors

At the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Hinton proposed programming AI with “maternal instincts” to prevent hostile takeover scenarios, reported Fortune.

Research demonstrates AI’s capacity for scheming and rule-breaking. A January study found AI capable of accomplishing goals that conflict with human objectives. Another March study revealed AI bots cheated at chess by overwriting game scripts and accessing external engines.

“AI will very quickly develop two subgoals, if they’re smart: One is to stay alive…the other subgoal is to get more control,” Hinton said during his conference presentation.

Maternal Programming as Safety Solution

The former Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG researcher advocates replacing human dominance models with protective AI systems. Hinton suggests modeling AI after maternal relationships, where more intelligent entities care for less capable ones.

“The right model is the only model we have of a more intelligent thing being controlled by a less intelligent thing, which is a mother being controlled by her baby,” Hinton explained.

Market Implications and Regulatory Concerns

Hinton left Google in 2023, citing concerns about AI misuse and joined efforts opposing OpenAI‘s profit-driven restructuring. He estimates a 10% to 20% chance of AI wiping out humans and supports increased regulation despite tech companies’ lobbying for reduced oversight.

The AI pioneer recently backed Elon Musk‘s legal challenge against OpenAI, arguing the company’s shift from nonprofit status threatens safety safeguards. Microsoft Corp. MSFT, which invested nearly $14 billion in OpenAI, faces potential regulatory consequences.

