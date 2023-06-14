Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the newest update of its full-self driving (FSD) beta software will be released by the end of this week. The previous update- 11.4.3- started rolling out only last week.

What Happened: “11.4.4 goes out end of this week,” Musk said. The CEO was responding to a Twitter user who noted that 11.4.3 is rolling out to more people.

On the day 11.4.3 was being rolled out, Musk said that the rate of improvement is accelerating.

Responding to a user who posted a video of his first drive after updating to 11.4.3 and said that the car stopped too far back at a stop sign and has poor roundabout behavior, Musk said that roundabouts will get great soon. The user added that it ‘felt very good' with a ‘few hiccups' and that highway merging was great.

However, a few days later, the user flagged that the update did not fix their persistent issue wherein the vehicle kept attempting to take an exit when it shouldn’t.

Why It Matters: Version 11.4 started shipping to employees early in May. “V11.4 is excellent. Several days of driving to random pin drop locations in Austin. Zero safety-critical interventions,” Musk said after a test.

He said that v11.4 should arguably be v12.0 with its ‘major improvements.' However, v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI, Musk said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Elon Musk Recommends NACS As A Solution For Toyota’s Long Charging Times