Applied Materials Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Globant, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 300 points on Friday.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.

Applied Materials reported third-quarter revenue of $7.3 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. The chip equipment manufacturer reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.48 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.36 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Applied Materials expects fourth-quarter revenue of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.33 billion. The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $1.91 and $2.31 per share, versus estimates of $2.39 per share.

Applied Materials shares dipped 14.7% to $160.51 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB shares tumbled 13.4% to $8.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
  • Globant S.A. GLOB dipped 11.8% to $68.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Sandisk Corporation SNDK declined 11.1% to $41.50 in pre-market trading. Sandisk reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Sandisk expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion, versus estimates of $1.99 billion. The company also guided for first-quarter adjusted earnings of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, versus estimates of 84 cents per share, per Benzinga Pro
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF fell 7.8% to $7.02 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Thursday.
  • KLA Corporation KLAC shares fell 6.1% to $897.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Lam Research Corporation LRCX declined 5.8% to $101.21 in pre-market trading.
  • So-Young International Inc. SY shares fell 4.9% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the second quarter.
  • Noah Holdings Limited NOAH dipped 3.7% to $11.51 in pre-market trading.

