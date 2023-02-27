ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Cars.com Is Firing On All Cylinders, Says This Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 27, 2023 1:47 PM | 1 min read
Cars.com Is Firing On All Cylinders, Says This Analyst
  • Barrington Research analyst Gary Prestopino reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Cars.com Inc CARS with a price target of $25.
  • Cars.com’s Q4FY22 results included a 6% increase in revenue to $168.2 million with Adjusted EBITDA of $49.5 million.
  • The analyst’s estimates for the quarter called for revenue of $165 million and adjusted EBITDA of $47.8 million.
  • OEM and National revenue for the quarter was $14 million declining by 7% YOY reflecting continued lower OEM advertising budgets impacted by delays in new model launches, production challenges and inventory shortages, added the analyst.
  • Also ReadFlying Cars? Platform Stock Is Popping While Carvana Suffers
  • Q4/22 saw Dealer customers increase by 327, or 2% YOY to 19,506 and were down by 79 dealers on a sequential basis due to cancellations related to a single digital dealer, remarked the analyst.
  • Dealer retention rates were strong throughout the year, validating Cars.com’s digital value proposition, while Q4/22 was the highest quarter of marketplace customer additions in 2022, said the analyst.
  • The analyst added that Cars.com’s financial results and long-term outlook are improving, and industry headwinds in terms of new and used vehicle supply are slowly beginning to abate.
  • Price Action: CARS shares are trading lower by 0.61% at $19.55 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved