Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cars.com
Cars.com Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) was reported by Northcoast Research on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CARS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) was provided by Northcoast Research, and Cars.com initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cars.com, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cars.com was filed on February 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cars.com (CARS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Cars.com (CARS) is trading at is $10.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
