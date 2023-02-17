Nvidia To Bask In Glory Of ChatGPT Wave, Analyst Says Ahead Of 4Q; Boosts Price Target By Over 27%

- KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained NVIDIA Corp NVDA with an Overweight and raised the price target from $220 to $280.
- NVDA will report its 4Q on February 22.
- The Street optimism reflected the commercialization of ChatGPT, a higher focus on AI workloads from the cloud and enterprises, and new gaming (RTX40) and data center (Hopper) product ramps.
- However, the analyst expects NVDA to lower its data center outlook given slowing cloud Capex at Meta Platforms Inc META, Amazon.Com Inc AMZN AWS, and Alphabet Inc GOOGL and a pause in China data center demand related to the recently introduced export controls.
- Vinh's cloud tracker results also indicated a near-term pause in NVDA deployments as customers transition to Hopper.
- However, the analyst saw sustained outsized data center growth driven by increasing industry adoption of AI workloads, enhanced by generative AI workloads (i.e., ChatGPT, Bard).
- Vinh believes the launch of RTX40 is off to a good start as demand for the 4090 remains very strong, while the sell-through of the 4080 is solid.
- However, residual excess RTX30 inventory and China reopening headwinds will likely push out expectations for recovery.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 3.60% at $212.10 on the last check Friday.
