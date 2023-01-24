AT&T Likely To Grow Volumes And Revenue Amid Cost Cuts, Analyst Says

- Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained AT&T Inc T with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $22.
- The analyst expects AT&T to report generally in-line financials when it reports 4Q22 earnings on Jan. 25, 2023, while appreciating the prospects for the company to guide for financial growth on overall service revenue, EBITDA, and FCF for 2023.
- Management commentary from Citi’s CME Conference left Rollins comfortable with recent (4Q) strategic volume growth and the prospects during 2023.
- The analyst believes investors are looking for FCF growth on AT&T’s definition in 2023 over 2022 (consistent with recent management commentary) relative to the VA consensus ($15.0-16.3 billion, depending on method) and his expectation ($15.7 billion).
- Rollins remains positive on AT&T shares, with opportunities to grow strategic volumes and revenue while cutting costs to support better EBITDA and FCF in 2023 over 2022.
- The re-rating reflected the recent moderation in rates.
- Price Action: T shares traded higher by 0.68% at $19.23 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
