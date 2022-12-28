Nio's Guidance Cut Might Dampen Stock Performance, Analyst Says

- Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Nio Inc NIO with a price target of $16.10.
- The electric vehicle maker lowered its Q4 FY22 guidance to 38,500 - 39,500 vehicles from the previous outlook of 43,000 - 48,000 vehicles.
- The analyst said that the guidance cut mainly reflected COVID-led disruptions in deliveries/production and lingering supply constraints caused by rising COVID cases in major cities.
- In the analyst's view, a guidance cut might dampen NIO's stock performance but shouldn't trigger a sharp sell-off.
- Hsiao said that the fallout from China's reopening should be sector-wide and likely transitional.
- The analyst expects the market to refocus on the pace of resurgence in-store traffic/order intake in the coming months.
- The analyst factors solid volume growth over time and expects net profit to break even in 2024.
- XPeng Inc XPEV and Li Auto Inc LI should also feel the heat, but the analyst sees relatively less downside to their more updated Q4 delivery targets of 20,000 – 21,000 and 45,000 – 48,000 units, respectively.
- Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 3.48% at $9.71 on the last check Wednesday.
