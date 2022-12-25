Have A Look At William Blair's Top Biotech Picks For 2023

William Blair & Company's report outlined some key themes and significant trends to monitor while entering 2023, providing its top stock ideas for the upcoming 12-month period.



Seagen Inc.'s SGEN Padcev could potentially revolutionize the treatment paradigm for metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The analyst also said Seagen's status as a large-cap biopharmaceutical might provide a means for investors to manage volatility against macro uncertainty.