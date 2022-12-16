Disney Gets Re-rated On Upcoming Hurdles - Challenging Comps, Price Hikes, Ad Tier, Marketing Costs And Park Closures

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney Co DIS.

For 1Q23, Martin expects revenue of $15.4 billion (up 6% Y/Y and 3% below the analyst's previous estimate), OI of $2.7 billion (down 17% Y/Y and 13% below the analyst's previous estimate), and EPS Adjusted of $1.18 (up 11% Y/Y and 2% below the analyst's previous estimate).

Much of the profit pressure in the December quarter came from the large marketing budget to launch Avatar, The Way of Water. In contrast, revenue only began on the December 16 release date.

For FY23 , Martin slightly lowered estimates to revenues of $92 billion (up 11% Y/Y and 0.5% below the analyst's prior estimates), OI of $13.3 billion (up 10% Y/Y and 6% below the analyst's last estimate), and EPS Adjusted of $4.97 (up 41% Y/Y and 0.4% below the analyst's previous estimate).

Linear Networks will have two fewer CFP games in the quarter and difficult comps with 1Q22, and Martin lowered revenue estimate by 3% to $7.5 billion (down 3% Y/Y) and OI by 13% to $1.3 billion (down 15% Y/Y).

In DTC , Martin lowered 1Q23 estimates as the analyst expects price increases and ad tier introduction to impact results later in FY23, decreased revenue estimate by 3% to $5.4 billion (up 16% Y/Y), and maintained the OI Loss estimate of $1.2 billion.

In Content Sales Licensing & Other, Martin lowered OI factoring in higher marketing costs for Avatar: The Way of Water, and reduced OI by 83% to $28 million (up from 1Q22 OI Loss of $98 million).

For Disney Parks , Martin lowered estimates to reflect park closures in Shanghai and reduced revenue estimates by 1% to $8.3 billion (up 15% Y/Y) and OI by 3% to $2.6 billion (up 7% Y/Y).

Martin introduced FY24 revenue estimates of $96.9 billion (up 5% Y/Y), OI of $16 billion (up 20% Y/Y), and EPS Adjusted of $5.20 (up 5% Y/Y).

Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.16% at $89.43 on the last check Friday.