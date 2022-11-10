ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Sam Bankman-Fried Got 'Temporarily' Rich As He's 'Aggressive,' 'Clueless' About Finance: Black Swan Author

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
November 10, 2022 7:53 PM | 1 min read

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of beleaguered  FTX and Alameda Research, was in the crosshairs of the author, mathematical statistician, and former options trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb.

What Happened: The "Black Swan" author tweeted Bankman-Fried "got *temporarily* rich because he is [both] aggressive AND clueless about finance."

Taleb shared a video from Bloomberg in the tweet titled "How to convert crypto skeptics" in which Bankman-Fried can be heard saying, "I think that people who are skeptical of digital assets look at this as evidence that there is nothing there."

He said they are "presupposing a case where there is nothing there."

See Also: Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges 

Why It Matters: In a separate tweet, Taleb said he's never "erroneously called a fraud" though he has made a "few temporary mistakes in the opposite direction." 

He said he was initially fooled by Bitcoin BTC/USD but "quickly corrected."

Earlier in the week, Taleb said there was no "liquidity" crisis in cryptocurrencies as those are reserved for something that has hard intrinsic value.

Read Next: ‘Black Swan’ Author Likens Bitcoin Backers To ‘Covidopaths’ And ‘Trumpobarbarians’

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FTTFTXNassim Nicholas TalebSam Bankman-FriedAnalyst ColorCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsAnalyst Ratings