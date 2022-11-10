Sam Bankman-Fried Got 'Temporarily' Rich As He's 'Aggressive,' 'Clueless' About Finance: Black Swan Author

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of beleaguered FTX and Alameda Research, was in the crosshairs of the author, mathematical statistician, and former options trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb.
What Happened: The "Black Swan" author tweeted Bankman-Fried "got *temporarily* rich because he is [both] aggressive AND clueless about finance."
Taleb shared a video from Bloomberg in the tweet titled "How to convert crypto skeptics" in which Bankman-Fried can be heard saying, "I think that people who are skeptical of digital assets look at this as evidence that there is nothing there."
He said they are "presupposing a case where there is nothing there."
Why It Matters: In a separate tweet, Taleb said he's never "erroneously called a fraud" though he has made a "few temporary mistakes in the opposite direction."
He said he was initially fooled by Bitcoin BTC/USD but "quickly corrected."
Earlier in the week, Taleb said there was no "liquidity" crisis in cryptocurrencies as those are reserved for something that has hard intrinsic value.
