Sam Bankman-Fried Got 'Temporarily' Rich As He's 'Aggressive,' 'Clueless' About Finance: Black Swan Author

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of beleaguered FTX and Alameda Research, was in the crosshairs of the author, mathematical statistician, and former options trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb.

What Happened: The "Black Swan" author tweeted Bankman-Fried "got *temporarily* rich because he is [both] aggressive AND clueless about finance."

Sam Bankman-Fried got *temporarily* rich because he is BOTH aggressive AND clueless about finance. https://t.co/GR5yvmYOBj — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) November 10, 2022

Taleb shared a video from Bloomberg in the tweet titled "How to convert crypto skeptics" in which Bankman-Fried can be heard saying, "I think that people who are skeptical of digital assets look at this as evidence that there is nothing there."

He said they are "presupposing a case where there is nothing there."

Why It Matters: In a separate tweet, Taleb said he's never "erroneously called a fraud" though he has made a "few temporary mistakes in the opposite direction."

He said he was initially fooled by Bitcoin BTC/USD but "quickly corrected."

So far I've never erroneously called a fraud (person, company, industry*), though I have made a few temporary mistakes in the opposite direction*, w/initial presumption of legit



* Was initally fooled by bitcoin, psychologists (@ptetlock, @sapinker) bt quickly corrected — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) November 10, 2022

Earlier in the week, Taleb said there was no "liquidity" crisis in cryptocurrencies as those are reserved for something that has hard intrinsic value.

