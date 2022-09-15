- Gilead Sciences Inc GILD disclosed agreements with generic manufacturers that delay the U.S. launch of generic TAF products from 2025 to 2031/2032.
- SVB Leerink said this is positive for Gilead's long-term HIV sales and total revenue trajectories. TAF products, Descovy, Vemlidy, and Odefsey, generated $2.8 billion in 2021, the U.S. sales that the analyst previously expected to erode to over $100 million by 2031E.
- SVB models $1.3 billion 2031E US revenue for these products based upon more modest declines vs. its prior estimates.
- Related: Gilead's Lenacapavir Scores European Approval For Pretreated HIV Patients After Manufacturing Delays.
- "Although we believe the products will not "cliff" mid-decade, we assume long-term erosion due to conversion to newer products (i.e., Biktarvy and Sunlenca [lenacapavir])," Our ex-US estimates remain unchanged, SVB writes.
- SVB maintains the price target at $68 and a Market Perform rating and expects higher spending to offset higher long-term revenues partially.
- Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.48% at $65.50 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.