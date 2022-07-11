Needham Previews Neurocrine's Upcoming Mid-Stage Data from Essential Tremor Study

by

previews the upcoming Phase 2 data readout for NBI-827104, a t-type calcium channel blocker in essential tremor (ET), by mid-2022. The analyst notes that though NBI-827104 lags behind its competitors, the market opportunity will be attractive given the total addressable market estimated at ~$13 billion, with no recently approved drugs in ET.

and second Phase 2 trials are expected in 1H of 2024 and 2H of 2022, respectively. Commenting on efficacy, given a similar mechanism of action to Jazz's JZP385 and Praxis' PRAX-944, Needham looks for a change in TETRAS-ADL of 5-6 points and TETRAS-ADL of 4-5 points.

TETRAS is designed for the rapid and valid assessment of ET severity.

On safety, JZP385 and PRAX-944 both had ~20% discontinuations.

The analyst says that if NBI-827104's safety profile can replicate its Phase 1 (~10% discontinuation).

Needham expects a single-digit upside to shares on a successful study.

Price Action: NBIX shares are up 1.77% at $97.26 during the market session on the last check Monday.

