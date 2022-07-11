ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Needham Previews Neurocrine's Upcoming Mid-Stage Data from Essential Tremor Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 11, 2022 2:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham previews the upcoming Phase 2 data readout for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's NBIX NBI-827104, a t-type calcium channel blocker in essential tremor (ET), by mid-2022. 
  • The analyst notes that though NBI-827104 lags behind its competitors, the market opportunity will be attractive given the total addressable market estimated at ~$13 billion, with no recently approved drugs in ET. 
  • The following data readout for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC JAZZ and Praxis Precision Medicines Inc's PRAX second Phase 2 trials are expected in 1H of 2024 and 2H of 2022, respectively.
  • Commenting on efficacy, given a similar mechanism of action to Jazz's JZP385 and Praxis' PRAX-944, Needham looks for a change in TETRAS-ADL of 5-6 points and TETRAS-ADL of 4-5 points.
  • TETRAS is designed for the rapid and valid assessment of ET severity. 
  • On safety, JZP385 and PRAX-944 both had ~20% discontinuations.
  • The analyst says that if NBI-827104's safety profile can replicate its Phase 1 (~10% discontinuation). 
  • Needham expects a single-digit upside to shares on a successful study.
  • Price Action: NBIX shares are up 1.77% at $97.26 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechnologyBriefsHealth CareAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareAnalyst RatingsGeneral