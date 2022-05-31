ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Don't Expect To See Apple's AR/VR Headset At WWDC 2022

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 5:21 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Apple is unlikely to launch its AR/MR headset at next week's WWDC
  • Any give away of the product or its OS will likely lead to spawning of copycat versions

Apple, Inc. AAPL is unlikely to release its much-awaited augmented reality/mixed reality headset at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to be held from June 6-10.

What Happened: Apple's AR/MR headset may take some time for entering mass production and therefore the hardware product is unlikely to make its appearance at the WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

A recent report pointed out that Apple recently filed for the realityOS trademark, the operating system that is widely expected to power its AR/MR headsets.

Apple watchers took this as a cue that the device could make its appearance at the WWDC.

Related Link: Apple Vs. Google: Which One Is Winning The Augmented Reality Race?

Kuo suggested Apple may be better off not announcing the headset or its OS at the annual event, saying rivals are looking to glean insights into its hardware specification and OS design.

"I'm sure that if Apple announces AR/MR headset and its OS at WWDC, competitors will immediately kick off copycat projects and happily copy Apple's excellent ideas, and hit the store shelves before Apple launches in 2023," the TFI International Securities analyst said.

Why It's Important: Apple CEO Tim Cook has touted diverse use cases for the AR headset, including education, entertainment, interactive gaming, and enterprise. Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster expects Apple to launch the headset either in 2023 or 2024. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said he expects the headset to add $20 per share to Apple's valuation.

Price Action: Apple closed Friday's session 4.08% higher at $149.64, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Augmented RealityConsumer TechMing-Chi KuoTFI International SecuritiesAnalyst ColorEntertainmentGamingNewsAnalyst RatingsTechGeneral