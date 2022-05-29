Bigger Than The iPhone? Apple Trademark Filing Hints Augmented Reality Around The Corner

Apple Inc. AAPL appears to be approaching the release of a product line that could rival the iPhone, according to a trademark filing.

What happened: With the next Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) coming in just over a week, the Cupertino giant filed for the "realityOS" trademark — registering the name of a long-rumored operating system (OS) for its upcoming virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices.

As pointed out by MacRumors in a Sunday report, with the filing happening just before WWDC some hope that the company may announce a device at the event, after most rumors suggested that users would need to wait until at least next year for a product announcement.

The two trademark filings were submitted on December 8, 2021, and listed with foreign filing date deadlines of June 8, 2022 — just two days after Apple's main WWDC keynote. Neither one of the two filings are labeled as Apple trademarks, but they were filed by "Realityo Systems LLC," a company located at the same address Apple has used in past years to hold onto macOS California release names before launch.

Apple already accidentally confirmed that realityOS is real by mentioning it in its App Store's update logs earlier in 2022.

More recent reports also suggest that Apple executives tested a version of the company's highly anticipated AR/VR headset this month — which would show that product development has advanced significantly.