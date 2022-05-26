ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Mizuho Sees Buying Opportunity Despite Weakness In This Skin-Disease Focused Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 1:26 PM | 1 min read
Mizuho Sees Buying Opportunity Despite Weakness In This Skin-Disease Focused Stock
  • Mizuho remains bullish on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT. It sees buying opportunity in the weakness as the company heads into 2H of 2022 with four potentially transformative catalysts for ARQT. 
  • The most important catalyst is the potential approval of roflumilast cream in plaque psoriasis around July 29, 2022, transforming Arcutis from a developmental- to a commercial-stage company. 
  • Mizuho believes the three ongoing Phase 3 clinical programs remain underappreciated by investors. 
  • Related: Arcutis Secures $225M Debt Financing To Fund Potential Launch Of Roflumilast.
  • The topline data for seborrheic dermatitis is expected in mid-2022. The analyst expects positive data given the similar trial size and patient enrollment number to the highly positive Phase 2 trial. 
  • The analyst expects a positive readout from Phase 3 in scalp psoriasis for scalp psoriasis. 
  • The likelihood of success of the Phase 3 studies in atopic dermatitis is questionable as Phase 2 missed the EASI primary endpoint. The Phase 2 trial was also underpowered. 
  • Price Action: Yesterday's shares fell from $22.33 to $19.60. Today the stock is trading 0.26% higher at $19.65 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral