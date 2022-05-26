ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Can Dick's Sporting Goods Break Possible Headwinds? 2 Analysts Weigh In

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Raymond James is lowering its FY22 comps and earnings estimates to reflect a greater likelihood of inflation headwinds.
  • Dick's is experiencing higher-than-anticipated cost pressure in products, freight and wages so far in 2Q22, said Telsey Advisory.
Can Dick's Sporting Goods Break Possible Headwinds? 2 Analysts Weigh In

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc DKS reported its quarterly revenues and earnings higher than Street expectations but lowered its financial outlook for the year.

Raymond James On Dick’s Sporting Goods: Analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Market Perform rating for the company.

Management has achieved a significant improvement in profitability over the past couple of years and Dick’s Sporting Goods delivered solid results for the latest quarter, Griffin said in a note to clients.

“That said, we are lowering our FY22 comps and earnings estimates to reflect a greater likelihood that inflation headwinds will hinder both consumer demand and profitability in the coming quarters, particularly in a historically discretionary category (sporting goods and apparel/footwear),” he wrote.

Although the stock has declined over the past few months, “we remain on the sidelines for now due to DKS facing very tough compares in FY22, our concerns for discretionary demand in a rapid inflationary environment, and potential for industry-wide promo activity to turn more normalized,” he added.

Telsey Advisory Group On Dick’s Sporting Goods: Analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating for the company, while lowering the price target from $125 to $110.

“We were surprised by the magnitude of Dick's Sporting Goods' 2022 guidance cut after a relatively strong 1Q22 performance,” Feldman said in a note.

“Dick's is experiencing higher-than-anticipated cost pressure in products, freight, and wages so far in 2Q22,” the analyst wrote. He further added the revision in the guidance “seems more the result of the company planning for more challenging trends through the year due to the softening economic environment and consumer sentiment, rather than a deterioration in its business trends.”

DKS Price Action: Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods had risen by 7.18% to $83.75 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo: George Sheldon via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bobby GriffinJoseph FeldmanRaymond JamesSporting GoodsTelsey Advisory GroupAnalyst ColorEarningsNewsPrice TargetReiterationSportsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneral