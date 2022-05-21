QQQ
Apple Analyst Hints At Imminent Launch Of Next Iteration Of This Key Product

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 21, 2022 9:57 AM | 1 min read

Apple, Inc. AAPL is expected to have a strong launch year in 2022. The company is widely anticipated to follow up its April's "Peek Performance" launches with a slew of new hardware products in the second-half of the year.

Apple will likely release a new version of HomePod smart speaker anywhere between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

The analyst, however, does not expect much innovation in hardware design.

"Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market," the TFI Securities analyst said in a tweet.

Related Link: This Hidden iPhone, iPad Feature Can Really Improve Your Audio, Video Calling Experience

Earlier, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported that Apple is working on a new HomePod, sized between the now-discontinued HomePod and the HomePod Mini.

Gurman had also hinted at a HomePod, combining an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker, while also including a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions. The writer suggested that this product could be in early stages of development.

Apple closed Friday's session up 0.17% at $137.59, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

