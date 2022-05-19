 Skip to main content

This Hidden iPhone, iPad Feature Can Really Improve Your Audio, Video Calling Experience
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2022 5:45am   Comments
This Hidden iPhone, iPad Feature Can Really Improve Your Audio, Video Calling Experience

The iPhone and other Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices have a not-so-conspicuous feature that can improve the quality of audio and video calls, the Verge reported.

Apple devices powered by either iOS 15 or macOS Monterey — including iPhone, iPad and the Mac — have a feature called "Voice Isolation" that helps to accomplish this. This setting can be accessed only when a user is already on a call.

How do you get there? By swiping down from the upper-right hand corner, you can access the Control Center. Tapping the "Mic Mode" button there allows choosing between two options – Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum.

Wide Spectrum reportedly allows people on the call to hear more background noise — something which can come in handy when you want the person on the other end to listen or see what is going on in your ambiance.

Related Link: Analyst Says Don't Expect Apple To Give You A Portless iPhone Any Time Soon

Alternatively, choosing Voice Isolation serves to cancel out all surrounding noises and hear only what the person on the other end is saying. When Voice Isolation is activated, the Apple device processes the incoming audio to remove background noise.

The catch here is Voice Isolation does not work when you make regular phone calls — and to take advantage, you have to call through FaceTime or apps such as Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp. This feature is not automatically available and has to be enabled for each app you use to make calls.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

