Apple To Launch Foldable Phone In 2023, Emerge As 'Biggest Winner': Report

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) long-speculated foldable iPhone could arrive in 2023, according to reports that cited famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: Apple is working on a foldable phone with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023, McRumors said, citing Kuo. Samsung Display will be the exclusive display supplier and Samsung Foundry will likely be the exclusive DDI foundry provider, Kuo reportedly said.

Based on Apple's orders to its supply partners, foldable iPhone shipments will likely be 15 million units to 20 million units, the analyst estimates.

Kuo expects TPK's silver nanowire solution to be used in the foldable iPhone. This will support multiple folds, which along with features such as rollability and medium to large size display and durability, are key to future foldable devices, he added.

"We predict that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend," Kuo reportedly said.

Why It's Important: Apple's products are known for stylish design and feature richness. Foldable phones from other manufacturers are already available in the market. It remains to be seen how Apple can differentiate its product from the rest.

Apple is already riding on the strength of an iPhone Supercycle kickstarted with the launch of its 5G-enabled iPhone models in late 2020. Given that iPhone is Apple's flagship product, innovation around it will lengthen the lifecycle of the product and solidify revenue streams from it.

