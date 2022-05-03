 Skip to main content

Thinking Of Buying A Foldable Smartphone? Hold Up, Google Could Be Bringing You A Compact Alternative!
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2022 11:44pm   Comments
Thinking Of Buying A Foldable Smartphone? Hold Up, Google Could Be Bringing You A Compact Alternative!

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google has reportedly revived plans to make a foldable Pixel phone and it may be smaller in the hand than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

What Happened: The disclosure was made by the veteran display analyst Ross Young in a tweet, first noted on CNet.

While Samsung’s Z Fold 4 and Google’s foldable will have similar displays the cover display of the phone made by the Sundar Pichai-led company will be “will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8,” according to Young.

Young reckons that Google's device will have a wider aspect ratio than Samsung 6.19” Fold 4. 

See Also: How To Buy Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares

Why It Matters: The release of the phone may be pushed out into 2023, according to Young, reported CNet.

The analyst said his estimates on the phone are based on “discussions with companies in the display supply chain around a specific configuration,” according to CNet.

Not only will the phone be smaller than Samsung’s, but it will also cost less than the Z Fold 3, according to a 9to5Google report, which put the price tag at around $1,400.

For comparison, a 256 GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G model goes for nearly $1,500 on the U.S. website of Samsung.

However, the Google foldable may meet competition in the form of a similar device by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says may arrive in 2023.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Alphabet Class A shares closed 0.6% higher at $2,346.68 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, the company’s Class C shares increased 0.8% to $2,362.59 in the regular trading and gained 0.3% after the bell, according to Benzinga Pro data

Read Next: Apple Breaks Silence On Why It Is Removing Some Old Apps But Keeping Others

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Tech Galaxy Z Pixel Samsung Sundar Pichai

