Thinking Of Buying A Foldable Smartphone? Hold Up, Google Could Be Bringing You A Compact Alternative!

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google has reportedly revived plans to make a foldable Pixel phone and it may be smaller in the hand than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

What Happened: The disclosure was made by the veteran display analyst Ross Young in a tweet, first noted on CNet.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week. — Young (@DSCC) May 2, 2022

While Samsung’s Z Fold 4 and Google’s foldable will have similar displays the cover display of the phone made by the Sundar Pichai-led company will be “will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8,” according to Young.

Young reckons that Google's device will have a wider aspect ratio than Samsung 6.19” Fold 4.

Why It Matters: The release of the phone may be pushed out into 2023, according to Young, reported CNet.

The analyst said his estimates on the phone are based on “discussions with companies in the display supply chain around a specific configuration,” according to CNet.

Not only will the phone be smaller than Samsung’s, but it will also cost less than the Z Fold 3, according to a 9to5Google report, which put the price tag at around $1,400.

For comparison, a 256 GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G model goes for nearly $1,500 on the U.S. website of Samsung.

However, the Google foldable may meet competition in the form of a similar device by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says may arrive in 2023.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Alphabet Class A shares closed 0.6% higher at $2,346.68 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, the company’s Class C shares increased 0.8% to $2,362.59 in the regular trading and gained 0.3% after the bell, according to Benzinga Pro data.

