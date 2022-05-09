QQQ
Why This Analyst Thinks Tabula Rasa's Divestiture Plans 'An Important Step'

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 2:18 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital Markets believe that the market has been assigning little-to-no value to Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc's TRHC MedWise, which has been burning cash and clouding, a strong core PACE business. 
  • The analyst lowered the price target to $6 from $8, with an Outperform rating.
  • Offloading MedWise should provide enough liquidity to fund operations, which RBC expects to happen sooner than anticipated. 
  • The management sounded confident the transaction(s) would close within the next quarter or two, which is believed to lift a sizable overhang on the stock once complete. 
  • The analysts also said that the softer 2022 growth outlook for CareVention will likely keep some buyers on the sidelines in the near term.
  • Proceeds should give the company some flexibility, but it will still need to prove it can generate cash. TRHC paid over $200 million for PrescribeWellness, SinfoniaRx, and DoseMe, contributing ~$80 million of revenue in 2021. 
  • Proceeds from the sale(s) should help the company pay down the $57 million balance on its revolver and fund operations for the balance of the year.
  • Price Action: TRHC shares are down 8.29% at $3.76 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

