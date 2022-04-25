QQQ
Why This Analyst Thinks HCA Healthcare Was 'Well Oversold' After Revised Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 3:40 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital Market reduced the target price for HCA Healthcare Inc HCA from $291 to $267 (26.5% upside), noting the shares were well oversold on Friday (-22%) after a ~5.5% guide-down on known labor headwinds. 
  • The analysts continue to view the labor backdrop as largely transitory and believe HCA management is well equipped to execute amid near-term uncertainty. 
  • "We see ample evidence of irrational selling sector-wide on Friday and remain buyers of our O-rated hospitals (HCA, THC, CYH) on Friday's sell-off," analysts tell investors.
  • Related: HCA Healthcare's Softer Guidance Pulls Hospital Peers Down.
  • RBC Capital notes management's ~5.5% EBITDA guide-down for the year (~2/3 driven by labor and ~1/3 by the lower yield on lower-acuity COVID volume) prompted the broad sell-off.
  • Consistent with THC's commentary, agency labor pressure is not stabilizing as quickly as hoped. 
  • The most significant unknown for HCA (and peers) is the duration of labor headwinds.
  • "We view HCA's 5-6% guide-down as likely prudent amid unprecedented labor costs early in a transition year out of the pandemic and consistent with management's characteristic conservatism," analysts wrote.
  • The analysts continue to have high conviction in HCA over the long term and believe that the recent pullback presents an attractive entry point for patient investors.
  • Price Action: HCA shares are up 0.28% at $211.20 during the market session on the last check Monday.

