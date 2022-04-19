JPMorgan Cuts Price Target Of Three Electrical Equipment Companies

- JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse lowered the price target of three electrical equipment companies.
- Heading into Q1 prints, Strouse predicts alternative energy demand to remain generally robust, with significant upside to European predictions due to the prolonged energy crisis.
- According to Strouse, some supply chain risks remain, which may be aggravated by Chinese lockdowns.
- The analyst lowered Fluence Energy Inc's FLNC price target to $32 (an upside of 197%) from $35 and maintained the Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst reduced Shoals Technologies Group Inc's SHLS price target to $33 (an upside of 143%) from $35 and maintained the Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst lowered Array Technologies Inc's ARRY price target to $30 (an upside of 227%) from $33 and maintained the Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: FLNC shares are trading higher by 6.99% at $10.80, SHLS higher by 7.7% at $13.57, and ARRY higher by 7.98% at $9.20 on the last check Tuesday.
