JPMorgan Cuts Price Target Of Three Electrical Equipment Companies

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 3:59 PM | 1 min read
  • JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse lowered the price target of three electrical equipment companies.
  • Heading into Q1 prints, Strouse predicts alternative energy demand to remain generally robust, with significant upside to European predictions due to the prolonged energy crisis.
  • According to Strouse, some supply chain risks remain, which may be aggravated by Chinese lockdowns.
  • The analyst lowered Fluence Energy Inc's FLNC price target to $32 (an upside of 197%) from $35 and maintained the Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst reduced Shoals Technologies Group Inc's SHLS price target to $33 (an upside of 143%) from $35 and maintained the Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst lowered Array Technologies Inc's ARRY price target to $30 (an upside of 227%) from $33 and maintained the Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: FLNC shares are trading higher by 6.99% at $10.80, SHLS higher by 7.7% at $13.57, and ARRY higher by 7.98% at $9.20 on the last check Tuesday.

