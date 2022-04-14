QQQ
Wedbush Expresses Bullishness On Cybersecurity Sector; Names Top Picks; Boosts Price Targets

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 1:37 PM | 2 min read
  • Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes the cyber security sector is poised to have a full year ahead with a solid Q1 earnings season despite jitters around Fed tapering and rates rising.
  • Ives considers cyber security as a "safety blanket tech sector" in a Category 5 storm. 
  • While investors will worry about valuations on hyper-growth names in the near term, the analyst's checks over the last month have been the strongest for the cyber security sector in a decade, with a further uptick seen in large, seven-figure deal flow in the field. 
  • Wedbush's top 2 Cyber Security picks for 2022 are Tenable Holdings Inc TENB and Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW
  • Ives expects a plethora of cyber deals in the year ahead from both strategic cloud stalwarts (Microsoft Corp MSFTOracle Corp ORCL) and financial buyers.
  • Ives also believes the Biden Administration Cyber Security Executive Order laser-focused on the troubling trend of cyber-attacks and has catalyzed more spending on the federal front in the field.
  • Given Ives' increasing bullish checks on the cyber security space, he adjusted price targets higher for a handful of its favorite Outperform cyber names.
  • He raised PANW price target from $630 to $660 (5% upside), Qualys Inc QLYS PT from $146 to $160 (7.3% upside), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP PT from $142 to $155 (8% upside), CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR PT from $180 to $195 (11.5% upside) and Fortinet Inc FTNT PT from $350 to $370 (11% upside).
  • Price Action: PANW shares traded lower by 0.43% at $626.30 on the last check Thursday.

