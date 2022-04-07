Read How Analysts View System1 Post Q4 Results

by

Analysts lauded System1 Inc's SST Q4 FY21 beat and FY22 guidance.

Q4 FY21 beat and FY22 guidance. Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos noted that shares of System1 closed up 23% on a volume of 32 million shares on April 6 post Q4 beat.

analyst Daniel Kurnos noted that shares of System1 closed up 23% on a volume of 32 million shares on April 6 post Q4 beat. Kurnos called System1 "more than a meme" and saw it ready for another year of outperformance in 2022.

Kurnos has a Buy rating and a $15 price target (24.8% downside) on System1 shares.

DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte raised the price target to $26 from $23 (30% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.

analyst Tom Forte raised the price target to $26 from $23 (30% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares. Forte was encouraged by the company's Q4 results, with digital advertising revenue up 41% and subscription revenue up 56%.

Forte adds that System1 was not materially affected by Apple Inc's AAPL focus on privacy, which hurt many digital advertisers in the quarter, most notably Meta Platforms Inc FB .

focus on privacy, which hurt many digital advertisers in the quarter, most notably . Price Action: SST shares traded higher by 19.7% at $23.89 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.