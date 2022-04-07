QQQ
Read How Analysts View System1 Post Q4 Results

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 7:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Analysts lauded System1 Inc's SST Q4 FY21 beat and FY22 guidance.
  • Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos noted that shares of System1 closed up 23% on a volume of 32 million shares on April 6 post Q4 beat. 
  • Kurnos called System1 "more than a meme" and saw it ready for another year of outperformance in 2022.
  • Kurnos has a Buy rating and a $15 price target (24.8% downside) on System1 shares.
  • DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte raised the price target to $26 from $23 (30% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares. 
  • Forte was encouraged by the company's Q4 results, with digital advertising revenue up 41% and subscription revenue up 56%. 
  • Forte adds that System1 was not materially affected by Apple Inc's AAPL focus on privacy, which hurt many digital advertisers in the quarter, most notably Meta Platforms Inc FB.
  • Price Action: SST shares traded higher by 19.7% at $23.89 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

