Why System1 Stock Is Surging Today

System1 Inc SST shares are trading higher Tuesday morning on continued momentum following the company's fourth-quarter financial results.

On Monday, System1 said fourth-quarter revenue grew 48% year-over-year to $239 million. The company reported net income of $31 million, which was up from $7 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% year-over-year to $37 million.

System1 expects full-year 2022 revenue of $1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $174 million.

The stock was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at publication time.

System1 combines best-in-class technology and data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). RAMP is omni-channel, omni-vertical and built for a privacy-centric world.

SST 52-Week Range: $8.25 - $18.21

The stock was up 24.2% at $20.50 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: geralt from Pixabay.