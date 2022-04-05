Read Why Cowen Downgraded This Pizza Restaurant Chain

by

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles downgraded Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $390, down from $480, implying a 3.41% downside.

Charles is concerned Domino's international openings won't offset the earnings impact of the U.S. shortfall.

Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 2.18% at $395.00 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

