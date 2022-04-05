QQQ
Read Why Cowen Downgraded This Pizza Restaurant Chain

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 5, 2022 9:13 AM | 1 min read
  • Cowen analyst Andrew Charles downgraded Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $390, down from $480, implying a 3.41% downside.
  • The analyst reduced earnings estimates through 2024 further below consensus, reflecting a disappointing 2022 U.S. franchise opening projection.
  • Charles is concerned Domino's international openings won't offset the earnings impact of the U.S. shortfall.
  • Related: Domino's Pizza Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, CEO Ritch Allison To Retire
  • Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 2.18% at $395.00 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

