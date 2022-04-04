QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Why UBS Turned Bullish On This EV Manufacturer

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 7:59 AM | 1 min read
  • UBS analyst Paul Gong upgraded Nio Inc NIO to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $32, implying a 45.85% upside.
  • Gong notes that three new model launches in 2022, based on its NT2.0 platform, could drive sales acceleration.
  • The analyst cited the UBS Evidence Lab electric vehicle consumer survey, which showed Nio's brand recognition is improving, providing a basis for solid sales of new products.
  • Nio deliveries jumped 61% sequentially and 37.6% year-over-year in March.
  • Price Action: NIO shares are trading higher by 5.79% at $23.20 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings