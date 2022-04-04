Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On This Switzerland-Based Consumer Electronics Company

by

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded Logitech International SA LOGI to Buy from Neutral with a price target of CHF 107, up from CHF 88.

The company's recent solid execution with an outlook for growth in the coming fiscal year creates an attractive valuation at current share levels.

The analyst forecasts re-accelerating sales expansion in FY23 onwards, reflecting his view of solid secular trends in gaming and video-conferencing.

BofA Securities saw Logitech generate a CAGR of 8% in revenues and 10% in EBITDA between FY22 and FY26, thanks to its strong track record and exposure to the "secular megatrend (social media, gaming, video calling, etc.)" and a path towards "higher ASP products."

BofA Securities saw Logitech generate a CAGR of 8% in revenues and 10% in EBITDA between FY22 and FY26, thanks to its strong track record and exposure to the "secular megatrend (social media, gaming, video calling, etc.)" and a path towards "higher ASP products."

reported a Q3 FY22 sales decline of 2% year-on-year to $1.63 billion, beating the consensus of $1.27 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beat the consensus of $1.10. Logitech also raised its FY22 outlook.

Price Action: LOGI shares traded higher by 4.28% at $74.50 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

