Toast Shares Gain On Macro Tailwinds

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 29, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read
  • Toast Inc TOST has appointed veteran officer Jennifer DiRico as General Manager and Head of International.
  • Analyst Rating: Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiated coverage of Toast with a Neutral rating and a $22 price target (2% upside). 
  • Toast has one of the best business models in payments, processors, and FinTech space.
  • However, Toast's current valuation adequately reflects expectations for meaningful longer-term share gains within its current core addressable market and a degree of success in market expansion, Chiodo notes. 
  • The shares of several companies in the broader tech sector traded higher as investors weighed ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, further aided by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields.
  • Price Action: TOST shares traded higher by 12.01% at $21.54 on the last check Tuesday.

