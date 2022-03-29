Toast Shares Gain On Macro Tailwinds

- Toast Inc TOST has appointed veteran officer Jennifer DiRico as General Manager and Head of International.
- Analyst Rating: Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiated coverage of Toast with a Neutral rating and a $22 price target (2% upside).
- Toast has one of the best business models in payments, processors, and FinTech space.
- However, Toast's current valuation adequately reflects expectations for meaningful longer-term share gains within its current core addressable market and a degree of success in market expansion, Chiodo notes.
- The shares of several companies in the broader tech sector traded higher as investors weighed ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, further aided by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields.
- Price Action: TOST shares traded higher by 12.01% at $21.54 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationManagementAnalyst RatingsMoversTechTrading Ideas