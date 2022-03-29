Toast Shares Gain On Macro Tailwinds

by

Toast Inc TOST has appointed veteran officer Jennifer DiRico as General Manager and Head of International.

has appointed veteran officer Jennifer DiRico as General Manager and Head of International. Analyst Rating: Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiated coverage of Toast with a Neutral rating and a $22 price target (2% upside).

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiated coverage of Toast with a Neutral rating and a $22 price target (2% upside). Toast has one of the best business models in payments, processors, and FinTech space.

However, Toast's current valuation adequately reflects expectations for meaningful longer-term share gains within its current core addressable market and a degree of success in market expansion, Chiodo notes.

The shares of several companies in the broader tech sector traded higher as investors weighed ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, further aided by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields.

Price Action: TOST shares traded higher by 12.01% at $21.54 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.