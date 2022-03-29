Toast Names Jennifer DiRico General Manager and Head of International

Toast TOST, the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, today announced the appointment of Jennifer DiRico as General Manager and Head of International.
Jennifer has spent the last six years in leadership roles at Toast, with significant experience building and scaling the company in the U.S. She has broad experience in senior finance and global operational roles, including time spent in local markets within Europe helping restaurants expand their footprint. Jennifer is a graduate of the University of Miami and holds an MBA from Simmons School of Management.
"Toast has an incredible opportunity to provide our platform to restaurants in international markets," said Chris Comparato, Chairman and CEO, Toast. "Jennifer is a collaborative leader that brings a proven track record of building operations and finance teams to enable growth at scale. Her experience and deep industry knowledge will help elevate our international ambitions, and I'm thrilled that she will be leading this important initiative for Toast."
"The restaurant industry is transforming to address undeniable trends in the world across labor, supply chain and guest adoption of technology," said Jennifer DiRico, General Manager and Head of International, Toast. "Toast has a proven playbook in the U.S., helping more than 57,000 restaurant locations navigate these changes and thrive. I am excited to bring my experience growing Toast in the U.S. as we begin to execute on our vision to serve restaurants on a global scale."
About Toast
Toast TOST is the all-in-one platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com
