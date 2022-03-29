After AirTags, Apple Watch Used For Stalking: Man Gets Busted For Utilizing Wearable To Keep Tabs On Girlfriend

Police in Nashville, Tennessee have arrested a man for attaching an Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) wearable device to his girlfriend’s car wheels to possibly track her.

What Happened: Lawrence Welch, 29, was charged for attaching an electronic tracking device to his girlfriend’s car, according to the police, reported WSMV4, an NBC affiliate.

The victim had arrived at a Family Safety Centre to obtain an order of protection, with the alleged perpetrator also reaching the spot shortly after, as per the report.

After Welch turned up at the location, he was reportedly seen squatting next to his partner’s front passenger-side tire. Police later found an Apple Watch attached to the tire’s spokes following an inspection.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The victim told the police she had been threatened with death multiple times by Welch and he had used an app to track her, which she had deactivated before coming to the Family Safety Centre, as per WSMV4.

The Apple Watch’s Family Setup Service was touted as a way to track children through GPS last year. At the time, The Verge journalist Dan Seifert wrote that he strapped an Apple Watch SE to his eight-year-old to test that feature.

Last month, Apple said it plans to reduce misuse of its button-shaped AirTag tracking device. The company said it had been actively working with law enforcement on AirTag related requests.

Price Action: Apple shares rose 0.5% to $175.46 in regular trading on Monday and were largely unchanged in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Apple Scores Oscars Win With 'CODA': Analyst Sees Big Subscriber And Content Boost For Tech Giant From 'Monumental Moment'