Argus Downgrades This Cruise Operator - Read Why
- Argus analyst John Staszak downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to Hold from Buy without a price target.
- Staszak said Carnival's growth prospects seem to deteriorate with the slow recovery from the Omicron surge amplified by a spike in fuel costs.
- Related: Carnival's Q1 Results Miss Expectations, Predicts Loss For Q2, FY22
- The analyst predicts that Carnival's debt and interest expense will increase, reflecting higher capital spending.
- Staszak notes that the cruise operator is fully valued at current levels.
- Price Action: CCL shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $18.34 in premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for CCL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Dec 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Dec 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for CCL
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Analyst Ratings General