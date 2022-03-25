 Skip to main content

Argus Downgrades This Cruise Operator - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Argus Downgrades This Cruise Operator - Read Why
  • Argus analyst John Staszak downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to Hold from Buy without a price target.
  • Staszak said Carnival's growth prospects seem to deteriorate with the slow recovery from the Omicron surge amplified by a spike in fuel costs.
  Carnival's Q1 Results Miss Expectations, Predicts Loss For Q2, FY22
  • The analyst predicts that Carnival's debt and interest expense will increase, reflecting higher capital spending.
  • Staszak notes that the cruise operator is fully valued at current levels.
  • Price Action: CCL shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $18.34 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for CCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold
Dec 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral
Dec 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
